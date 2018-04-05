UMD Frozen Four Pep Rally

ST. PAUL, Minn. – College hockey fans filled a parking lot across the street from the Xcel Energy Center, tailgating before the national semifinal games Thursday.

The u-m-d pep band and cheerleaders brought the party to frozen fest as bulldogs fans played games and danced their worries away before their team faced off against Ohio State.

Ryan Ozan, a Bulldogs fan said, “It’s my Alma Madre. I graduated there last year and I didn’t get to go down because the tournament was farther away, so I couldn’t miss the chance to come down here and cheer them on this year.”

Another Bulldogs fan, Rachel Jacob added, “I think the atmosphere is so great just being in the arena getting to cheer on your team. It was fun to be in Sioux Falls and to see them win there and so hopefully they can pull it out today as well.”

Bulldogs fans predicted a victory for the home state team.

They’ll face off on Saturday night against the winner of the Michigan – Notre Dame game.