YWCA Duluth Receives A Large Donation To Support Young Mothers

AT&T Donates To Teen Moms Education and High School Experience Through The YWCA

DULUTH, Min. — The YWCA received a $12,000 donation from AT&T on Thursday to support young mothers education.

The funds will go specifically to support moms on their academic journey through high school and into college. It will fund not only college applications and tutoring but also things like sports, drivers ed, prom and graduation pictures.

This money will ultimately provide a gateway to college and also allow these young moms to experience activities like other teenagers do.

“It doesn’t seem like anything because your parents are taking it on for the typical high schooler. But when you are 16 and living on your own and you’re parenting a child… those things become things you don’t even think about. Because taking care of your baby is what matters. This is going to allow us, to allow them, to still be teenagers. Because that’s what they are.” explained the YWCA Director of Internal Programs Melissa Hellerud-Storie.

The YWCA is happy that AT&T sees value in more than just the education piece by providing the opportunity for women with a ton of barriers, to have a meaningful high school experience too.

“The more that we can invest back into the community and be a good corporate citizen helps us. Our employees are local, it’s their home as well and we believe this is really key.” said Valerie Bruggeman the AT&T Director of External Affairs. “The donation aligns with the core values of the company, to aspire and educate young individuals into the workforce.”

The YWCA helps over 100 young moms across the Northland and there are currently 7 moms living there right now who will now get the chance to experience high school while raising their child thanks to AT&T’s donation.