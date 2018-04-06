Bulldog Fans Prepare for the National Championship

fans going to the UMD bookstore to buy apparel for tomorrows game

DULUTH, Minn.- You could feel the excitement on campus everywhere you went.

Students, faculty, and staff are gearing up for the game of a lifetime.

UMD will face off against Notre Dame tomorrow night but until then fans are clearing the shelves of the campus bookstore, buying up all of bulldog merchandise.

“Especially today if you look at that table, we’ve been got a lot of bulldog gear and we’ve been selling a lot of the Frozen Four stuff pretty much all week but now since they’re in the National Championship i think people are trying to get all their gear for tomorrows game” said Jonah Bell, student worker at the UMD bookstore.

This is the second year in a row the Bulldogs have made it to the National Championship game…losing to Denver last year.

So for many fans this is not just a game but a shot at redemption.

“I think us losing last year, it gives us that much more motivation to win and I think it’ll be really cool” said senior class member, Michael Kline.

For those unable to make the trek to St. Paul, there are a total of 34 official bulldog watch parties nationwide, 14 of which will be happening here in Duluth.

The Bulldogs will have their second chance at that National Championship tomorrow night. The puck drops at 6:30 in St. Paul.