College of St Scholastica Hosts 2018 MICS

Midwest Instruction and Computing Symposium helps students connect

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of St Scholastica hosted the twenty eighteen Midwest Instruction and Computing Symposium today.

The regional conference focuses on combining computer based technology into teaching and learning processes with activities like technical paper sessions, robotics and programming contests, a keynote address, and a career fair.

“It brings students together and allows them to bounce ideas off each other and they can collaborate and its great chance for them to get together and build as a community together” said Kristina Church, Coordinator of the School of Business and Technology.

The conference hosts students across the Midwest.