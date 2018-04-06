Duluth Younkers to Close

The Company Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Early February.

DULUTH, Minn. – Multiple Younkers and Herberger’s stores in Minnesota are set to close according to a letter sent out by Bon Ton Vice President of Human Resources Gail Monreal yesterday.

The letter states that one of the store closings will be the Duluth Younkers located at the Miller Hill Mall.

Layoffs at the store are expected to start in early June.

Bon-Ton is still hoping to be sold, however, to avoid these store closures. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early February.

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal the organization has seen a decline in the amount of sales over the years and has $1 billion in debt.

The closing of the store in Duluth is expected to affect 134 employees.