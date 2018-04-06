Earth Rider Brewery Gears Up for Beerfest in Superior

“We want to be Superior’s brewery.” -Frank Kaszuba, Director of Brewing Operations at Earth Rider Brewery

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Craft beer fans in the Twin Ports are getting excited for a big day in Superior this weekend.

At Earth Rider Brewery in Superior they’re busy canning a new beer for stores, but they’re also gearing up for the Gitchee Gumee Brewfest.

The festival is an annual event in Superior and this will be the first time the folks at Earth Rider will be able to represent their hometown.

Those at Earth Rider say it’s an honor to show off all the hard work they’ve been doing these past few months.

“The beer festival – it’s in our backyard here in Superior,” said Director of Brewing Operations Frank Kaszuba. “We’re excited to be the first production brewery in Superior in 50 years. So we’re really excited to be at our hometown festival.”

Kaszuba says Earth Rider is doing great so far, with their cans “flying off shelves.”

“We want to be Superior’s brewery,” he said. “And people from Superior have really supported us right from the get-go. So we’re excited to go to this festival.”

The Gitchee Gumee Brewfest is tomorrow at Weissman Arena in Superior.

Earth Rider is bringing seven beers with them to the event: Superior Pale Ale, Precious Materials Helles Lager, North Tower Stout, Edward Ryerson IPA, Allouez Amber, Twin Porter, and a special release called “Raspicrush.”