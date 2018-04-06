The Fish Heads Perform on FOX 21 Ahead of Cabin Fever Festival

Bluegrass Festival Comes to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It seems as if winter is never going to end in the Northland, so if you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house, you may want to visit the Cabin Fever Festival.

The annual festival features bluegrass music.

The festival runs Friday, April 6th through Sunday, April 8th at the Radisson Harborview Hotel.

There will be stage shows, dances, workshops, theme jams, open mic, and all-day and late-night jam sessions.

The Minnesota Bluegrass & Old–Time Music Association puts on the event and The Georgia Rae Family will be the headliners.

The Fish Heads visited FOX 21 to give a preview of what to expect this weekend.

There will be a swing dance on Friday evening two blocks away at the Harbor City School with Patty & The Buttons.

For more information head to www.minnesotabluegrass.org.