Get Ready For Duluth’s Largest Garage Sale

A portion of the rummage sale helps raise funds for homeless veterans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s giant garage sale kick off Saturday, April 7 at the Heritage Sports Center.

The Arena Rummage Sale is where people have been saving items all winter long.

Crews began preparing for the rummage sale this afternoon by marking the floor to welcome the many vendors.

The Arena Rummage Sale is one day only, that’s Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

“People don’t have to have a garage sale themselves and if it’s raining out people won’t show up. where no matter what the weather is here you show up and you got 115 booths filled with rummage,” said Lou Campbell.

