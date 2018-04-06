Grand Rapids Woman Could be Facing Felony Charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Office of the Itasca County Attorney reports that a criminal complaint was filed in Itasca County District Court charging 38-year-old Bobbi Jo Vandorn, of Grand Rapids, with seven counts of Felony Theft of a Controlled Substance.

According to the complaint it is alleged that Vandorn stole narcotics from residents over an extended period of time while working at the Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids.

Vandorn is set to make her first District Court appearance on April 23.