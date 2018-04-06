Kids Test Their STEM Skills With Catapults

The fun came when students launched tootsie rolls and feathers to test out the catapults.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some kids may be on Spring Break, but the learning doesn’t have to stop.

Several kids were at the West Duluth Branch Library working on their STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Math) skills by creating catapults.

The library staff says this is positive enrichment for kids because there is no right or wrong answer.

“It’s a chance to work with some friends and do some collaboration and just kind of get a sense of the non–required side of engineering,” said Branch Coordinator Alicia Peterson.

The fun came when students launched tootsie rolls and feathers to test out the catapults.