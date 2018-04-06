Lake Superior Zoo Celebrates National Ferret Day

Ferrets can live up to 15 years, but most live up to six.

Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth is still celebrating National Ferret Day.

Although it was on April 2 the zoo marked the occasion by letting people get up close and personal with the furry animals.

Ferrets are known to be a little feisty but playful.

The zoo has three ferrets named Beethoven, Mozart and Igor and they’re just under a year old.

“The make good pets they’re just a lot of work, said Lake Superior Zookeeper Lindsay Eades. “They sleep a lot like cats, but they need a lot of interaction and stimulation as you can see.”

Here’s a fun fact for you the Latin name for ferret means smelly little thief.