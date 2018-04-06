Native American Doctors Needed

Workshop at UMD Medical School to prepare Native American Students for Medical School interviews.

DULUTH, Minn.- The fifth annual great lakes pre admission workshop took place at the UMD Medical School today.

The workshop is intended to attract native american college students who may be considering studying medicine and help increase the number of Native American physicians in the country.

“As native people, we have some of the worst health disparities in the country, particularly in this northern area of the Great Lakes and we know one of the ways to make change is to have more people from our communities being in charge of the health care and being some of the health care providers” said Mary Owen, physician and Director of Center of American Indian Minority Health.

Of the total 19 thousand physicians that graduate every year, only two thousand and forty of those graduates are Native American.