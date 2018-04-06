UMD Fans in St. Paul Hopeful for Championship

"I'd be scared to play the University of Minnesota Duluth." - Carson Bock, Bulldogs Fan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fans have kept the party going since Wednesday in Saint Paul. Many feel confident their team can continue their winning ways on Saturday, when the UMD Bulldogs take on Notre Dame in the Championship game.

Carson Bock made the trip to cheer on his team. “We’ve been getting shots, we’ve been playing hard and we’re looking good. I’d be scared to play the University of Minnesota Duluth,” he said.

Winning it all in their home state would be a sweet victory, so fans say it’s their job to make the Xcel Energy Center feel like home ice.

Chris Bock, another Bulldog fan said, “I’m hoping the bulldogs can pull through and keep it going in the home state, pull off the win, and bring it back for the second title.”

Puck drop is at 6:30 P.M. Saturday in St. Paul.