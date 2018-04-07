52nd Annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show at the DECC

Each year it's something different for homeowners to get new ideas for their homes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people have rolled into the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) every day for the Arrowhead Home and Builders Show.

The show is in its 52nd year and features the best of the best for home improvements.

No matter what you’re looking for, you will more than likely find something to meet your needs.

“The exhibitors that are here are experts in their own field,” said Show Manager Chris Navrati. “It’s a great place to come down, talk to the experts, talk to the manufacturers here and just find out what new products are out on the market.

If you’re into sprucing up your home then Rock-N-Water Landscapes and DIWhy have you covered.

This vendor is in the business of installing small water features like this Aquascape fountain.

It’s one way to bring nature to your landscape.

He says the trip from the Twin Cities to be at this year’s show was worth it.

“It’s kind of a different geographical location for us, said Rock-N-Water Landscapes Owner Jeff Graupmann. “But it’s been very successful this year. We’ve had more people in the last two days than we’ve had at some shows in the cities for three to four days, so it’s been very good to us.”

The Arrowhead Home and Builders Show goes on until Sunday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.