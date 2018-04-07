PAVSA Hold “I Heart Consent Brunch” for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Guests just had to inform servers they wanted to support the cause and 25 percent of their bill went to PAVSA.

DULUTH, Minn. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and PAVSA (Program For Aid To Victims) took over Pizza Luce in Duluth for it’s, “I Heart Consent Brunch.”

The event helps connect a younger audience with messages of consent.

The Times Up Twin Ports Campaign jumps on the national movement of #MeToo and #Times Up to bring more awareness so the community can work on this issue together.

“We talk about consent a lot in the schools and pretty much everywhere else we go, so we want to continue those messages and getting those out to more people, so people understand what consent it and what it isn’t,” said PAVSA Advocate Vanessa Lebens.

