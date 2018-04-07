POSTGAME INTERVIEWS: Minnesota Duluth Wins Second National Title in School History

UMD is College Hockey's 2018 National Champions

ST.PAUL, Minn.- On a historic night at the Xcel Energy Center the University of Minnesota Duluth captured their second National Championship in program history 2-1 over Notre Dame, outshooting the Irish 35-20. In front of a home-state crowd of 18,303 UMD struck first as Senior Captain, and Esko native, Karson Kuhlman scored the game’s first goal on an assist from Jade Miller. Around 9 minutes later Hermantown native and UMD senior forward Jared Thomas light the lamp for UMD’s second score of the night on an assist from Kuhlman. From there the game evened out as Notre Dame and UMD battled into the second period where, at the 7:40 mark, Notre Dame’s Andrew Oglevie scored a power play goal to make it a single score game. From there UMD did exactly what was needed to secure victory, staying out of the penalty box in the 3rd and playing shutdown defense to bring the game to its eventual 2-1 final. The 2018 National Title was UMD’s third ever appearance on college hockey’s grandest stage, their most recent came in 2017 when UMD lost to Denver and the only other appearance before that was in 2011 when UMD won their first title also at the Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota Duluth finishes with a final record of 25-16-3.