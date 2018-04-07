Several Score Deals at Duluth’s Indoor Arena Rummage Sale

More than 100 vendors filled up the arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – For some people Duluth’s Indoor Arena Rummage Sale is a place to get rid of some stuff and for others it’s a place to find great deals.

This is Rebecca Swafford’s second year setting up at the rummage sale.

She sells mostly clothes and saved a lot of it through the year just for today.

Rebecca says she’s pleased with how fast and how much customers are buying her items.

“It really is a good way to make extra cash and also there’s so many different variety of things if they want to come to these sales there’s a lot of different variety of things for them to get,” said Swafford.

Rebecca says she plans on coming back next year and she always makes time to see what she can find for herself at the rummage sale.