UMD Pep Band Strives To Pump Up The Crowd

Pep Band Travels To Championship Game

XCEL Energy Center, St. Paul, MN-

While all eyes are on the ice watching the UMD men’s hockey team.

Another team will be in the stands making sure all of the Bulldogs fans are pepped up for the big game.

The UMD Pep Band has a chance to play in front of thousands of hockey fans in their home state.

It’s a job these college musicians take seriously.

“It’s really important that people rally and make sure the team knows that they’re there for them and they want them to do well, so I just think it’s really important no matter how the game is going,” Says Lexie Stejskal, senior clarinet player.

Bringing energy for a title takes hundreds of students and fans working behind the scenes showing support.

“We bring the energy. We bring the pep. We’re always going to be there. We’re always there. We play the loudest, we cheer the loudest and even if they’re losing, we’re still going to cheer the loudest for them.” Says Dayna Bujold, junior saxophone player.

The band’s music keeps arenas like the XCEL Energy Center rocking and ensures there’s never a dull moment during the bulldogs’ impressive run.

“We play and then we get excited which makes them excited, then we get more excited. It just keeps adding to each other.” Datia Osman, sophomore saxophone player.

As the pep band continues to prove a national championship event isn’t just about one sport but an entire community involved in the process.