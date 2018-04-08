Cigarette Causes Apartment Fire in Duluth
Initial Damage Estimates at $15,000
A discarded cigarette started a fire in Duluth Sunday that caused $15,000 in damage to an apartment complex.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at 1005 Glen Place Drive in Duluth.
When the fire department arrived they found smoke coming from the deck of two top floor apartments. Initial damage estimates are $15,000 for the structure and $500 for contents.
The Duluth Fire Department strongly urges residents to put a discarded cigarette in water or sand to make sure it is completely out.