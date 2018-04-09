City Council Proposes New Ordinances for Potential Vacation-Stay Units

Vacation Stay units are commonly known as an Airbnb.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week the Duluth city council is discussing vacation dwelling units, commonly known as an Airbnb, to possibly add a hotel tax.

The topic is an ongoing discussion and potentially growing in size. We spoke with one local couple who applied to host an Airbnb last July but the city was already at full capacity.

Now Nathanael and Anna Bailey have a second chance since the city is discussing raising the 60 limit to 114.