Cyberbullying, Social Networking & Sexting Talk Presented at UMD

While Bullying Remains a Problem Among Teens, Most Students Use the Internet Responsibly

DULUTH, Minn. – One out of every four people report being cyberbullied at some point in their lives, and one out of every six people admit to cyberbullying others.

Spreading hurtful comments or rumors and sharing explicit images on the internet is a problem among teens but, according to Justin Patchin, most students are misbehaving online.

Patchin is a professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has written eight books about teen online behaviors.

He stopped at UMD today to talk with students, faculty, and parents about how to best handle negative online situations.

“Parents need to keep an open mind about what their kids are doing online and not jump to the conclusion that they’re automatically doing bad things but instead open up that line of communication,” said Patchin.

He recommends that kids openly share their online habits with parents and that, if they are victims of cyberbullying, to always report the abuse to adults and the website administrators.

Patchin is the co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.