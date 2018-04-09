Education, Resources Provided at Community Wellness Day

The 2018 Northland Community Wellness Day is Happening Saturday, April 14, 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, April 14, you’re invited to the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center for Northland Community Wellness Day 2018.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with free admission and parking.

Northland Community Wellness Day is an annual event providing education and resources that promote healthy families and communities.

There will be over 80 exhibits featuring health and wellness, financial literacy, public safety and sustainability.

Free demonstrations and workshops are available starting at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more information.