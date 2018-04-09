Fine Arts Week at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Events Around Campus Highlight College's Arts Programs

CLOQUET, Minn. – It’s fine arts week at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

Events around campus are showcasing the college’s arts programs including visual art, music and writing.

Instructors hope it will inspire more students to explore arts classes and enhance their education.

“It helps people expand the potential of their thinking,” said Sterling Rathsack, the college’s visual arts program coordinator. “It creates skills that associate with involvement with the larger communities, with other people, and it is a communications tool.”

Fine arts week continues tomorrow with a reading and writing workshop. The activities run through Thursday.