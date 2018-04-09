Fire and Explosion Cause Heavy Damage to Superior School

The Fire Remains Under Investigation.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Late Sunday night the Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Cooper Elementary School.

As crews began working on extinguishing the fire it is reported that an explosion occurred on the main floor.

No injuries occurred in the explosion and crew members were able to turn off the gas main and contain the fire.

It is estimated that the fire caused around $1 million of damage to the building.

The Superior Fire Department stayed on scene until 1:20 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation.