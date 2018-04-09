Gearing Up for the Champs

UMD bookstore will be getting in National Championship gear starting tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD bookstore has been getting ready for weeks, placing contingent merchandise orders with various NCAA vendors.

All to make sure the shelves would be full of championship gear if the Bulldogs won the title.

And as exciting as this all is, with the new shipment comes more work.

“It’s pretty crazy, we’ve had over 500 online orders so far so we’re just trying to get through those. Once that merchandise comes in, we’re bringing in a lot of extra staff to go through and try to get that stuff done, get product out to people. It certainly won’t be next day like we usually process those orders so hopefully people have patience with us” said bookstore Director, Jeff Romano.

The fresh championship gear will hit the shelves here at UMD tomorrow and continue arriving throughout the week.

There will also be items sold at AMSOIL arena tomorrow evening during the team’s community celebration.