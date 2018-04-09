Severe Weather Awareness Week Hits the Northland

On Thursday, there will be drills and tests to make sure the city is prepared for any weather condition

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and the National Weather Service is working to make sure the community knows how to stay save in any weather condition.

With thunder storm and tornado season approaching, the National Weather Service is issuing drills and tests so people know what to do and how to keep families safe.

“keep an eye on the weather, know what the weather forecast is, and if we are expecting thunder storms be aware of where to go to be safe” said Meteorologist, Mike Stewart.

On Thursday At 1:45 and 6:45 p.m., the Duluth Fire Department will have an all hazard siren sounded across the city as a reminder to stay alert during bad weather.