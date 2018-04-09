Snowboarder Dies After Accident At Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn. – An investigation is underway involving a snowboarder who died after an injury at Spirit Mountain over the weekend.

The accident happened during the one-o’clock hour Sunday afternoon, according to executive director Brandy Ream.

Emergency crews were called to the bottom of the Big Air Terrain Park where the snowboarder was located.

The unidentified male was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Spirit Mountain said Monday they were conducting an accident investigation and could not release further details.

“This is a terrible tragedy, our condolences to the family and friends at this time,” Bream said in a statement.