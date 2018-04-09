Superior Mayor Jim Paine Shares His Vision for Small Business Development

Paine Talked as Part of the 'Entrepreneurs on Tap' Program Through UW Extension

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Mayor Jim Paine spoke about his vision for small business and retail development in the city.

The talk at Belknap Lounge was part of the ‘Entrepreneurs on Tap’ program sponsored by U.W. Extension.

Mayor Paine hopes the talk will convince prospective businesses that Superior can be a successful spot for them.

“Folks are nervous about what the future of retail is and what it looks like within the city of Superior so I want to try and reassure them that this is a positive time for retail,” said Paine. “It’s different but it’s something potentially much better, something that was really great and worked very well before in Superior that we can capitalize on and make a really fantastic downtown retail shopping space.”

Mayor Paine will deliver his first State of the City address Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. in UW-Superior’s Yellowjacket Union.