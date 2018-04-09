Tickets on Sale for 2018 Save Wildlife Fundraiser

The Fundraiser is the Largest Event Wildwoods Puts on Throughout the Year

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, April 14 Northlanders will have the chance to help support wildlife in the region.

The 2018 Save Wildlife Fundraiser, put on by Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center in Duluth will welcome hundreds to the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The event goes from 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.

Children under the age of 15 will get in for $15.

Parking at the Aquarium for the event is free.

Organizer Tara Smith says this is the biggest fundraising event of the year for Wildwoods.

Money raised will help benefit animals taken in at the center when undergoing medical care and other services.

This is the first year the event is taking place at a larger venue such as the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Enjoy appetizers and beverages from local vendors as well as access to all the Aquarium exhibits.

Click here to buy tickets.