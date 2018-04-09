Voted in the Top 200, Rue 48 Salon Opens in The Twin Ports

Hear How This Neighbor Came Back To Her Roots

DULUTH, Minn. — Rue 48 takes over the old “On the Canal Hair Salon” off of Chicago Avenue in Duluth’s Canal Park.

The new owner is Susan Maki’s and it’s her third Rue 48 salon. She currently also owns two in the cities and is happy to bring one here to the Northland.

“I’ve had the experience to be in Minneapolis for so long with great trainers and just seeing how successful the beauty industry and how far advanced it is. So it’s really interesting and exciting for me to bring what I’ve learned there.” explained Maki.

Maki’s other Rue 48 salon have been named top 200 in the Nation, three times!

Emilie Hofer has been there four years now and is the salon manager through the switch over to new ownership. “It’s been a great transformation, it’s very comfortable and relaxing here.”

Maki is in love with the philosophy of Aveda and she builds her salons around sustainability. “Society and the environment is a big thing for us. It’s a solid ground for commitment to the environment and the earth. Everything is biodegradable. Which I find is so beautiful here next to the lake that all of this stuff is so nature welcome.”

From the interior to the exterior as well as within the community and products for clients, “Every color that we actually put on a client’s hair is so customized because we get our hands in every drop of that color versus one squeeze of a tube and the developer. So we really get to customize which is kind of the beauty of who we are as a stylist as well as the beauty of Aveda.” said Maki.

Relaxation is key here because, “You’re trusting somebody with the way you look! So I want you to be as comfortable as possible when you come to sit down! Then you just communicate better too.” explained Hofer. “We use our stress fix composition to do a stress relieving treatment before we start our services. So that way you are relaxed and ready to take care of yourself.”

They offer hair cuts, color, mani, pedi, facials, massages, body wraps and even a steam shower.

“Since we are an Aveda salon we get a lot of additional education as well so everyone is kind of up on top of trends.” explained Hofer.

What sets them apart are that the stylists love their jobs! “We really focus on the stylists, their education and their passion.” said Maki.

Building a team that loves what they do, “I think it’s just really getting those right people together with those right skills and constantly feeling energized and inspired and loving the beauty industry.” Maki explained.

But being a Northland native, Maki is happy to be back here in the area. “It’s been really great for me to be back home again and it’s like my second home but really it’s my first home. But it’s nice for me to be back here and it’s amazing to see faces that I know and it’s been great.”

Their Grand Opening is Thursday April 9 from 5-8p pm.

They are located on 368 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN 55802 in Canal Park.

A live band, raffles, prizes, bites and beverages as well as 20% Aveda products that day! Donations will go to Minnesota Autobond and the St. Louis River Alliance.

Show up early because the first 50 guests get a free goody bag with products inside!

For more information on the salon and a peek inside, check out the video above.