Bong Veterans Historical Center Celebrates Northland Heroes With Updated Exhibit

It's the first update of this magnitude since the museum opened 15 years ago.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior is updating one of its exhibits that celebrates the life of Maj. Richard “Dick” Bong.

The Northland Heroes Exhibit is undergoing a multi-phase renovation.

The exhibit expands on Bong’s family history, shows exclusive artifacts and his Medal of Honor, all while sharing Bong’s story in his own words.

“We wanted people to hear it from him. We didn’t want to interpret it for the public, because we don’t need to do that,” said Bong Veterans Historical Center Executive Director Hayes Scriven. “We want them to see what he said, what he saw how he interpreted. That’s really what history is all about.”

The next phase of the renovation includes highlighting the Vietnam, Korea, Cold War and modern day conflicts.

“We have new items that have not seen the light of day. We have dick bong’s uniform. We have all of his medals he was awarded that he was actually awarded and more on his coat,” said Scriven. “Then downstairs with the Medal of Honor recipient wall, we’re listing all of the medal of honor recipients from Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

The official grand opening of the exhibit is April 18 at 5 p.m.