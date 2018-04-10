Chicago Cubs Opening Day Celebrated at Northland Pub

Carmody Irish Pub celebrates the Cubs opening day every year.





DULUTH, Minn.- Chicago Cub’s fans are in good spirits Tuesday as they celebrate opening day, even here in Duluth.

The owners of Carmody Irish Pub, wear the Cubs gear proudly and invite the public to join them. The Pub even offers up hot dogs and special beer prices.

“My father was a Cub’s fan, he was an immigrant, an Irish immigrant, and in order to understand this country there are two things you want to know jazz and baseball,” co-owner Eddie Gleeson said.

The celebration is an on-going tradition, the owners say over the years they have met many Northlanders from Illinois.