Karson Kuhlman Signs 2-Year NHL Entry Deal

UMD's Senior Captain Signs with the Boston Bruins

ESKO, Minn.- It seems that just as quickly as one journey ends, a new one begins as UMD Senior Captain Karson Kuhlman has signed a 2 year entry level deal with the Boston Bruins. During his time with UMD, Kuhlman played in an astonishing 166 consecutive games, the 7th longest streak in NCAA history. The Esko native will join the Providence Bruins on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of this season.