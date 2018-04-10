Large Crowd Shows Up for Bulldogs Championship Celebration

The UMD hockey team was welcomed back at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH — The Bulldogs are back at Amsoil Arena, but this time they brought a national championship with them. The team held a special welcoming ceremony with the fans on Tuesday night.

And it was an improbable run for a program that usually goes into the tournament as favorites. The Bulldogs squeaked into the tourney by a one-ten-thousandth of a point in the Pairwise rankings.

They won a thriller against Minnesota State before knocking off Air Force. Then it was bye-bye to the Buckeyes of Ohio State to head back to the championship. Then a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame sent the entire state of hockey into jubilation.