Local Eateries Will Be Featured On the Travel Channel

Staff tell us after being featured on a national program like Diners, Drive–ins and Dives their mail orders have been exploding.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northern Waters Smokehaus in Duluth is use to the spotlight.

Back in 2008 they were featured on the TV show Diners, Drive–ins and Dives.

Today Northern Waters got a visit from the Travel Channel.

Staff won’t say exactly what the segment being shot in the restaurant will be about but they are happy for the recognition.

“We’re really thrilled that Duluth is once again in the national spotlight for our food,” said Northern Waters Smokehaus General Manager Mary Tennis. “We’re a small community and I think we have a vibrant food scene. There’s kind of, something for everybody here.”

Some of their mouth watering sandwiches like “The Italiensk, “Silence of the Lambswich” and the most popular “Cajun Finn,” will be featured on a Travel Channel program.

“Our mission is to share our food with people,” said Tennis. “We come from a great tradition of smoked fish from this area and then also from Alaska where Eric, our fearless leader, learned how to smoke fish.”

Northern Waters Smokehaus food is located at 394 S. Lake Ave. in Duluth and their food is also available in St. Paul at the Mississippi market.

The Travel Channel also stopped at the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth Road on Monday.

Staff there hosted Special Guest Casey Webb from “Man v. Food” along with Northlander John Schuster of the gold medal winning curling team.

On Wednesday, April 11, the Travel Channel crew will be heading up to Betty’s Pies in Two Harbors to take on a special challenge featuring pie and ice cream.