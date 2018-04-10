Superior Public Library Expanding to Offer More Programs

This is the first time in nearly 25 years the library will undergo renovations.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Public Library is undergoing renovations to create more space for community members.

This is the first update the library has received in nearly 25 years. Overall the project is halfway completed, work is underway for a new teen area, the children’s room is being expanded, and new carpeting.

“We just hope to be able to offer more services such as more meeting space, better children’s programs, just because we will have space now to be able t do those things,” Library Director Sue Heskin said.

The over $2 million project is funded through the city, which the library will pay back yearly out of operating funds. The library will be closed from April 30th to May 28th. For more information visit Superior Public Library.