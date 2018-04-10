Superior Receives First State of the City Address in Years

Mayor Jim Paine informed the community of his achievements and future plans.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- For the first time since 2010 Superior receives State of the City Address.

On Tuesday, Mayor Paine presented to the community his achievements over the past year and his future plans.

Paine says it’s an honor to serve as Mayor and feels the public should be informed.

Afterward, the packed crowd responded with applause.

Mayor Paine says next year he plans to build; new infrastructure, trails, work on Barkers Island, and lower city fees.

“My message to this group is, it doesn’t just take a couple young excited leaders it takes all of us, we all have to work to make a positive community and to turn that corner,” Mayor Paine said.

A “Citizen of the Year Award” was given to Reverend Barb Certa–Werner, the founder of the Harbor House, an organization that provides services for homeless single women and families.

Mayor Paine says he dedicates the award because some the best citizens are not the ones elected to office.