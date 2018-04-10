Twin Ports Employers Visit WITC for Job Fair

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It’s been a big day for Northland job seekers.

More than 60 Twin Ports employers gathered in Superior for a job fair on the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) campus.

For many students the job fair is their first step into the door for a new job with an opportunity to give employers their resumes.

Some of the students secure a job even before graduation.

“Right now what we’re hearing from a lot of employers is that they can’t find enough help in the areas that they’re trying to employ from machine tools to welding to healthcare careers especially right now, healthcare careers are probably one of the biggest ones,” said WITC Marketing Director Jena Vogtman.

In a 2016 survey WITC graduates had a 93 percent job placement rate and had an average starting salary of $38,000 a year.