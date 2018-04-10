UMD National Championship Gear Hits the Shelves

The official championship gear can be found on UMD campus.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fans are stocking up on new apparel honoring the Bulldogs win.

The UMD Stores on campus started stocking the shelves with hundreds of championship gear early Tuesday morning. This is the busiest day for the campus store and it’s no surprise to staff.

“We’re sure to be stocked for today, tomorrow, and the upcoming weeks so it’s just going to keep going,” UMD Stores Supervisor Ann Pallant said.

The shop offers fan apparel from kids to adults. Workers say they began preparing for the win, weeks in advance.