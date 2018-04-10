UMD Receives Heroes Welcome

National Championship Celebration took place at AMSOIL Arena Tuesday evening

DULUTH, Minn.- Bulldogs fans started pouring into AMSOIL arena sporting their maroon and gold proudly.

Fans of all ages came to the event showing just how important this win is to everyone the community.

“Its not just a regional thing, it’s a national thing and two times in ten years, it speaks a lot” said superfan, Bret Haugen.

“I was jumping around on my dad and giving hugs” said young fan, Vinny Bolf.

Mayor Larson was in attendance granting the team an award, officially declaring April 10 , 2018 as Bulldog Champion Hockey Day.

The Bulldogs’ season has come to a close but its one their fans will never forget.