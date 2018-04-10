Wilderness React to Humboldt Tragedy

Humboldt Crash Hits Home in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.- After a tragedy in Humbolt that left a team and its families torn apart, the entire international hockey community has rallied in support with fundraisers now eclipsing 4 million dollars, there’s also been showings of support across North America, with #PutYourSticksOut prompting people to leave hockey sticks on their porch in remembrance of the 15 players and coaches lost in the crash. The incident especially hitting home with members of the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness, who cant help but relate to a late night bus ride on dangerous winter roads.

Forward Luke Dow says, “You sit there and you think about how many times we took the road this year, I mean 30 times, and it just hits home to guys like us who are doing the same things as those kids, we’re just like them and it really could’ve happened to anyone.”