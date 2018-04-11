Animal Allies Awarded Thousands From “Share the Love” Campaign

DULUTH, Minn.- Not only is it National Pet Day, but Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth has even more reasons to celebrate.

Animal Allies was presented with a check from Subaru of America and Miller Hill Subaru for its “Share the Love” campaign.

When a customer purchased a vehicle between last November through January, $250 was donated to Animal Allies, which added up to $8,833.

“All of that money is going directly to provide care for the animals,” said Michelle Sternberg of Animal Allies. “Whether it’s cats, dogs, enrichment, food, shelter, working with our staff providing training. every little penny makes a difference.”

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the “Share the Love” campaign.