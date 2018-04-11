City Council Approves New Public Housing Police Officer

Officer will be one of two serving in Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority sites

DULUTH, Minn. – A new public housing community officer will be added to the Duluth police force.

The city council approved paying $270,000 to fund the officer over the next three years.

They will serve along with one other officer to improve conditions at Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority sites.

“Anytime you have a police presence in a building, it just deters poor behavior,” said Jill Keppers, Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority. “People are less likely to act out, use drugs out in the open, do things that really endanger residents, create a safety hazard.”

Expanding from one officer to two will double the police ‘boots on the ground’ time in public housing.