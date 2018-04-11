Duluth Parks and Recreation Commission Holds Annual Meeting

Officials discussed past accomplishments and looked forward to new challenges in 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park renovation project has now been fully funded. Construction will begin in that park later this year.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Parks and Recreation Commission is looking forward to their multi-million dollar St. Louis River Corridor Initiative.

They discussed those and many more projects at their annual meeting tonight.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to come and to hear about what’s happening and then also, it’s a venue for them to give some public input about what’s happening in the parks department,” said Erik Torch, President of the Duluth Parks and Recreation Commission.

The keynote address at the meeting was about the storied history of Duluth parks.