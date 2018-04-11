Flag Ceremony Honors Organ Recipients and Donors

The flag is raised for 24 hours every time an organ is donated.

DULUTH, Minn.- Organ donors and recipients were honored today in downtown Duluth.

Studies show over 3,00 people in the Midwest are waiting to receive an organ. Essentia Health raised a flag showing support for donors and recipients.

We spoke with a donor recipient, who received a heart from a young man in a motorcycle accident.

“I would go out of my way to share the story of organ donation and transplant,” organ recipient Tom Saburn said.

Since receiving the heart donation, Tom has met his donor’s family. On Wednesday family members of donors shared their experiences.

Health officials say it’s important to prepare and let your family know if you wish to be a donor.

“It makes it a lot easier when you have taken those steps and made that choice ahead of time,” donor development manager Rennae Houle-Burns said.

The flag outside St. Mary’s Medical Center is raised for one day, every time an organ in donated in Duluth.

To sign up to be an organ donor, visit Minnesota Organ Donation.