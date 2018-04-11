Grand Rapids Region School Referendum Update

ISD 318 Unofficial Results Regarding School Referendum





GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Yes terday residents living in the ISD 318 area cast their

votes regarding referendums to the school district.

Below are the ballot questions that were asked and the unofficial results at this time:

BALLOT QUESTION 1 (cost $68.9 million):

Build two new neighborhood elementary schools in Grand Rapids to replace the three existing schools, some of which could be repurposed for early childhood education. Renovate and expand at Cohasset elementary, which includes adding city-sponsored community and wellness center space.

Unofficial Results:

Yes: 3,249

No: 3,187

BALLOT QUESTION 2 (cost $5 million):

Make improvements to local activity and athletic facilities to meet the health, safety, and space needs of ISD 318 students. This includes a locker room addition and weight room improvements at Bigfork School and installing turf at Noble Hall, Legion Field, and the practice field at Grand Rapids High School.

Unofficial Results:

Yes: 2,883

No: 3,532

Ballot Question 2 can only pass if Question 1 is approved.

We will continue to update voting results as official results become available.