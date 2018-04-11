Humane Society of Douglas County to “Paws for Love”

The Fundraising Gala is Happening Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Yellowjacket Union in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Residents in the Twin Ports are invited to purchase tickets now through Friday, April 13 for the 12th Annual Paws for Love Fundraising Gala supporting the Humane Society of Douglas County in Superior.

Tickets are on sale right now for $50 per person. This includes a fabulous dinner, musical entertainment and live and silent auctions as well as other fundraising activities.

The event is happening at the Yellowjacket Union on the campus of UWS in Superior from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m.

This fundraiser is one of the shelters biggest of the year.

Money raised is used for medical, food and other expenses at the shelter.

