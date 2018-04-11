Mock Rape Trial Held at UMD

Fictional trial aimed to educate the community about what real trials are like

DULUTH, Minn. – A mock rape trial was held at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

It featured a fictional crime being presented by real attorneys in front of a real judge.

Students served as a jury and decided whether to convict the fake defendant.

Organizers hope the event will teach the community what a real rape trial is like.

“I’m hoping that they would learn maybe more empathy for victim survivors of sexual assault to know what it’s like to go through that,” said Carly Madden, an intern with the Women’s Resource and Action Center.

The Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault or PAVSA co-sponsored the event.

They were there along with other resources available to local survivors.