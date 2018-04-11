‘Mouthful of Maple’ Serves Maple Syrup Recipes at Glensheen

Wednesdays in April, Duluthians can check out maple-syrup inspired meals and programming

DULUTH, Minn. – You can get your maple syrup fix every Wednesday this month at the historic Glensheen estate.

‘Mouthful of Maple’ has cooking demonstrations and samples from the Duluth Grill.

This week, they made maple fudge for the crowd.

Plus, a speaker from Sapsucker Farms taught how to harvest maple syrup.

“The Congdons did historically tap trees in Duluth for maple and we are actually currently tapping trees at Glensheen for some maple syrup,” said Ellie Gerst, the interim event coordinator at Glensheen.

Mouthful of Maple will be back the next two Wednesdays.

May’s special event will be ‘Shark Watching Society’ along the lake shore.