NASA Program Brings Lunar Samples to Duluth Classrooms

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland classrooms have an opportunity to learn with lunar rocks through a NASA program.

Lunar samples have been collected from the Apollo missions, but thanks to this training the rare pieces are easily accessible. Nearly a dozen educators participated in the hands-on training course.

A researcher with NASA tells us, teachers are required to take the course because it will create a better learning environment in the classroom.

“Share that with their students in confidence because they have already done it,” NASA research specialist Susan Kohler said.

The training is hands-on describing relativity, size, and moon technology. NASA hopes the program will inspire teachers to implement it in their curriculum.

“This kind of event is critical to moving our students forward into STEM,” Kohler said.

After the one-day training session, educators can request lunar samples from NASA at any time.

“Just really inspiring kids to learn more about space and what NASA has to offer,” Duluth Children’s Museum education director Drew Jenson said.

NASA officials say the samples from space, are priceless

NASA officials say the samples from space, are priceless

“They’re very limited, they’re very rare, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to have them at the museum,” Jenson said.

“To be able to tap into the wonderful educators that they have and then share those resources with local educators in the Duluth area as well,” Jenson said.

The museum is hoping this training session, will spread the word for more educators to express interest.